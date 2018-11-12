Around Town (12/11/2018)

Lights Before Christmas
The Merced Applegate Park Zoo is hosting its fourth annual Lights Before Christmas Dec. 14 and 15 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Night life will be decked out with Christmas lights and areas of the zoo will be decorated by local businesses and community organizations. Special activities include holiday crafts, craft vendors, music, animal appearances and, of course, Santa Claus. The cost is $4 per person, children under 5 are free. The event is held at Applegate Park Zoo, 1045 W. 25th St., Merced. For more information, call 209-385-6235.
Merced County Republican Women
The Merced County Republican Women Federated will meet on Monday, Dec. 17 at the Branding Iron, 640 West 16th St, Merced. Members are asked to bring unwrapped toys to give to the Salvation Army for Christmas giving. The Children’s Literacy table will be available for members to drop off used children’s books which are donated to different organizations. The Lending Library will have relevant, interesting books for members to check out for a month. We will be part of the entertainment by singing Christmas music. Social time begins at 11:30 a.m. and lunch will be served at noon. Reservations are required for the $19 luncheon by Thursday, Dec. 13, by calling 209-777-0501 or by email to janefournier@comcast.net. Reservations made are reservations paid per our arrangements with the restaurant. Bunco will be played after the luncheon for a fund raiser and to get acquainted with members we may not visit with otherwise.
Grant and Award Opportunities
Merced County Historical Society is accepting nominations and applications for history awards and grants from $200 to $2500. Application forms are available in the Museum Office or by calling 209-723-2401. Completed applications must be received by Jan. 7, 2019, and should be sent to: Merced County Courthouse Museum, P.O. Box 3557, Merced, CA 95344. All the awards and grants will be presented at the Historical Society’s annual meeting in February.
MLK March in Merced
The Martin Luther King Jr. march in Merced begins assembling at 10 a.m. Jan. 21 at the Merced County Fairgrounds, 900 Martin Luther King Jr. Way. A program follows after the march reached the Merced Theatre, 301 W. Main St. For more, email martinlutherkingjrcommittee2gmail.com or call 209-722-7213.
