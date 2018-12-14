Around Town (12/14/2018)

Lights Before Christmas
The Merced Applegate Park Zoo is hosting its fourth annual Lights Before Christmas Dec. 14 and 15 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Night life will be decked out with Christmas lights and areas of the zoo will be decorated by local businesses and community organizations. Special activities include holiday crafts, craft vendors, music, animal appearances and, of course, Santa Claus. The cost is $4 per person, children under 5 are free. The event is held at Applegate Park Zoo, 1045 W. 25th St., Merced. For more information, call 209-385-6235.
UC Merced’s Fall Commencement
UC Merced’s Fall Commencement will be held at The Art Kamangar Center at The Merced Theatre on Saturday, Dec. 15, starting at 11 a.m. For more information, visit https://commencement.ucmerced.edu/ or email commencement@ucmerced.edu.
Kids Christmas Fair
The Bible Baptist Church hosts a Kids Christmas Fair from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15 at the chruch, 3840 N. Santa Fe Drive, Merced. The event includes crafts, games, raffles and food. Information: 209-358-3595.
New Years Eve Dinner/Dance
The Merced American Legion Post 83 at 939 W Main St. is having a New Years Eve dinner-dance. Serving Tri-tip with potato bar, live band and DJ. Tickets are $30 in advance until Dec. 15. $40 at the door. Doors open at 6pm. Tickets are available in the office or in the lounge. Information: 209-722-0940.
Sock & Glove Drive
AAA Merced will host a sock and glove drive to benefit our local communities. You can drop off new socks and gloves until Dec. 15 at the AAA office at 3065 M St. For more information, call Linda at 209-726-7463.
Merced County Republican Women
The Merced County Republican Women Federated will meet on Monday, Dec. 17 at the Branding Iron, 640 West 16th St, Merced. Members are asked to bring unwrapped toys to give to the Salvation Army for Christmas giving. The Children’s Literacy table will be available for members to drop off used children’s books which are donated to different organizations. The Lending Library will have relevant, interesting books for members to check out for a month. We will be part of the entertainment by singing Christmas music. Social time begins at 11:30 a.m. and lunch will be served at noon. Reservations are required for the $19 luncheon by Thursday, Dec. 13, by calling 209-777-0501 or by email to janefournier@comcast.net. Reservations made are reservations paid per our arrangements with the restaurant. Bunco will be played after the luncheon for a fund raiser and to get acquainted with members we may not visit with otherwise.
Giving Trees
New Beginnings for Merced County Animals has placed decorated Giving Trees at Valley Animal Hospital and Santa Fe Pet Hospital in Merced and Animal Services in Atwater. From the tree, donors select a card that designates the category to which their contribution should be applied. Choices include medical, transportation or spay/neuter costs, or donations can also be made in memory of a beloved pet or person. Information: 209-769-8953.
