Around Town (12/15/2018)

New Year’s Eve dinner-dance
The Merced American Legion Post 83 at 939 W Main St. is having a New Year’s Eve dinner-dance. Serving Tri-tip with potato bar, live band and DJ. Tickets are $30 in advance until Dec. 15. $40 at the door. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are available in the office or in the lounge. For more information call 209-722-0940.
Merced County Republican Women
The Merced County Republican Women Federated will meet on Monday, Dec. 17 at the Branding Iron, 640 West 16th St, Merced. Members are asked to bring unwrapped toys to give to the Salvation Army for Christmas giving. The Children’s Literacy table will be available for members to drop off used children’s books which are donated to different organizations. The Lending Library will have relevant, interesting books for members to check out for a month. We will be part of the entertainment by singing Christmas music. Social time begins at 11:30 a.m. and lunch will be served at noon. Reservations are required for the $19 luncheon by Thursday, Dec. 13, by calling 209-777-0501 or by email to janefournier@comcast.net. Reservations made are reservations paid per our arrangements with the restaurant. Bunco will be played after the luncheon for a fund raiser and to get acquainted with members we may not visit with otherwise.
New Year’s Eve Dance
Tickets are now on sale for the Club Mercedes New Year’s Eve Dance on Dec. 31 at 569 W. 9th St., Merced . Clubhouse doors will open at 7 p.m. Buffet finger foods will be served at 8 p.m. Dancing from 9 pm. to 1 a.m. No host bar is available and champagne at midnight. Price is $25. per person, You must be 21 and over to attend. For tickets and information call the Club at 209-383-9906 or purchase them at the Club after 4 p.m.
MLK March in Merced
The Martin Luther King Jr. march in Merced begins assembling at 10 a.m. Jan. 21 at the Merced County Fairgrounds, 900 Martin Luther King Jr. Way. A program follows after the march reached the Merced Theatre, 301 W. Main St. For more, email martinlutherkingjrcommittee2gmail.com or call 209-722-7213.
