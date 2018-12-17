Around Town (12/17/2018)

New Year’s Eve dinner-dance
The Merced American Legion Post 83 at 939 W Main St. is having a New Year’s Eve dinner-dance. Serving Tri-tip with potato bar, live band and DJ. Tickets are $30 in advance until Dec. 15. $40 at the door. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are available in the office or in the lounge. For more information call 209-722-0940.
New Year’s Eve Dance
Tickets are now on sale for the Club Mercedes New Year’s Eve Dance on Dec. 31 at 569 W. 9th St., Merced . Clubhouse doors will open at 7 p.m. Buffet finger foods will be served at 8 p.m. Dancing from 9 pm. to 1 a.m. No host bar is available and champagne at midnight. Price is $25. per person, You must be 21 and over to attend. For tickets and information call the Club at 209-383-9906 or purchase them at the Club after 4 p.m.
MLK March in Merced
The Martin Luther King Jr. march in Merced begins assembling at 10 a.m. Jan. 21 at the Merced County Fairgrounds, 900 Martin Luther King Jr. Way. A program follows after the march reached the Merced Theatre, 301 W. Main St. For more, email martinlutherkingjrcommittee2gmail.com or call 209-722-7213.
Giving Trees
New Beginnings for Merced County Animals has placed decorated Giving Trees at Valley Animal Hospital and Santa Fe Pet Hospital in Merced and Animal Services in Atwater. From the tree, donors select a card that designates the category to which their contribution should be applied. Choices include medical, transportation or spay/neuter costs, or donations can also be made in memory of a beloved pet or person. Information: 209-769-8953.
Grant and Award Opportunities
Merced County Historical Society is accepting nominations and applications for history awards and grants from $200 to $2500. Application forms are available in the Museum Office or by calling 209-723-2401. Completed applications must be received by Jan. 7, 2019, and should be sent to: Merced County Courthouse Museum, P.O. Box 3557, Merced, CA 95344. All the awards and grants will be presented at the Historical Society’s annual meeting in February.
