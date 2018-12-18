Around Town (12/18/2018)

Art and Spirits Fun Night
Arbor Gallery will host Art and Spirits Fun Night, featuring local artist Jackie Anderson to benefit the Multicultural Art Center from 6-8:30pm, Friday, Dec 21, at the MAC, 645 W. Main Street, Merced. The $35 fee covers all painting supplies, light refreshments, including wine and non-alcoholic drinks, and guidance from experienced Arbor Gallery artists. This family friendly event donates all proceeds to the MAC. For reservations, call 209-388-1090.
CASA seeking volunteers
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Merced County needs volunteers. A CASA volunteer is a trained community citizen who advocates for the best interests of foster youth within the court system. Information meetings will take place: Dec. 27 at 10 a.m. Jan. 3 at 3 p.m. Jan. 7 at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 8 at noon and Jan. 9 at 9 a.m. Attend an information meeting to learn more and how to join the next training. Upcoming training begins Jan 10. Free and open to the public, the information meetings and the training classes will be held at the CASA office: 2824 Park Ave, Suite A, Merced CA. Give the gift of your time to a foster child this holiday season. Visit mercedcasa.org or call 209-722-2272 for more information.
MLK March in Merced
The Martin Luther King Jr. march in Merced begins assembling at 10 a.m. Jan. 21 at the Merced County Fairgrounds, 900 Martin Luther King Jr. Way. A program follows after the march reached the Merced Theatre, 301 W. Main St. For more, email martinlutherkingjrcommittee2gmail.com or call 209-722-7213.
Giving Trees
New Beginnings for Merced County Animals has placed decorated Giving Trees at Valley Animal Hospital and Santa Fe Pet Hospital in Merced and Animal Services in Atwater. From the tree, donors select a card that designates the category to which their contribution should be applied. Choices include medical, transportation or spay/neuter costs, or donations can also be made in memory of a beloved pet or person. Information: 209-769-8953.
Grant and Award Opportunities
Merced County Historical Society is accepting nominations and applications for history awards and grants from $200 to $2500. Application forms are available in the Museum Office or by calling 209-723-2401. Completed applications must be received by Jan. 7, 2019, and should be sent to: Merced County Courthouse Museum, P.O. Box 3557, Merced, CA 95344. All the awards and grants will be presented at the Historical Society’s annual meeting in February.
