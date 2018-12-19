Around Town (12/19/2018)

Julie-N-Friends
Julie Eichelberger will host the Julie-N-Friends gospel concert series on Sunday, Dec 30 at 6 p.m. at the Christian Life Center, 650 E. Olive Ave. in Merced. The concert is free admission, but a free-will offering will be received. Information: 559-304-1102.
New Year’s Eve Dance
Tickets are now on sale for the Club Mercedes New Year’s Eve Dance on Dec. 31 at 569 W. 9th St., Merced . Clubhouse doors will open at 7 p.m. Buffet finger foods will be served at 8 p.m. Dancing from 9 pm. to 1 a.m. No host bar is available and champagne at midnight. Price is $25. per person, You must be 21 and over to attend. For tickets and information call the Club at 209-383-9906 or purchase them at the Club after 4 p.m.
Shakespearefest
Titus Andronicus, a revenge tragedy from William Shakespeare, opens at the Merced College stage on Jan. 18 and runs through Jan 27. For more on Merced Shakespearefest, go to www.mercedshakespearefest.org.
Los Banjos
The Los Banos Arts Council present the Los Banjos concert at 3 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Ted Falasco Arts Center, 1105 Fifth St. Tickets are $25. For more, call 209-826-6132.
Giving Trees
New Beginnings for Merced County Animals has placed decorated Giving Trees at Valley Animal Hospital and Santa Fe Pet Hospital in Merced and Animal Services in Atwater. From the tree, donors select a card that designates the category to which their contribution should be applied. Choices include medical, transportation or spay/neuter costs, or donations can also be made in memory of a beloved pet or person. Information: 209-769-8953.
