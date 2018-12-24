Around Town (12/24/2018)

CASA seeking volunteers
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Merced County needs volunteers. A CASA volunteer is a trained community citizen who advocates for the best interests of foster youth within the court system. Information meetings will take place: Dec. 27 at 10 a.m. Jan. 3 at 3 p.m. Jan. 7 at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 8 at noon and Jan. 9 at 9 a.m. Attend an information meeting to learn more and how to join the next training. Upcoming training begins Jan 10. Free and open to the public, the information meetings and the training classes will be held at the CASA office: 2824 Park Ave, Suite A, Merced CA. Give the gift of your time to a foster child this holiday season. Visit mercedcasa.org or call 209-722-2272 for more information.
New Year’s Eve Dance
Tickets are now on sale for the Club Mercedes New Year’s Eve Dance on Dec. 31 at 569 W. 9th St., Merced . Clubhouse doors will open at 7 p.m. Buffet finger foods will be served at 8 p.m. Dancing from 9 pm. to 1 a.m. No host bar is available and champagne at midnight. Price is $25. per person, You must be 21 and over to attend. For tickets and information call the Club at 209-383-9906 or purchase them at the Club after 4 p.m.
Grant and Award Opportunities
Merced County Historical Society is accepting nominations and applications for history awards and grants from $200 to $2500. Application forms are available in the Museum Office or by calling 209-723-2401. Completed applications must be received by Jan. 7, 2019, and should be sent to: Merced County Courthouse Museum, P.O. Box 3557, Merced, CA 95344. All the awards and grants will be presented at the Historical Society’s annual meeting in February.
Merced Women’s Club
The Merced Women’s Club meeting will be Tuesday, Jan. 8 at 11:30 a.m. at the Women’s Club at 707 W 22nd St., Merced. The lunch will be soup and sandwiches, the cost is $8 per person. The program will be the Fremont Honor Choir. For more information, you can call 209-383-5459.
Benefit dinner and dance
The Affairs of the Heart will host a benefit dinner and dance for Tina Pulido, who is battling cancer, on Feb. 9 at the Yosemite Hall at the Merced County Fairgrounds, 900 Martin Luther King Way. Doors open at 5 p.m. Dinner at 6 p.m. Live music begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30. Information: Ruth Rocha 209-756-5720 or David Rodriguez 209-761- 0770.
