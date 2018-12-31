Around Town (12/31/2018)

New Year’s Eve Dance
Tickets are now on sale for the Club Mercedes New Year’s Eve Dance on Dec. 31 at 569 W. 9th St., Merced . Clubhouse doors will open at 7 p.m. Buffet finger foods will be served at 8 p.m. Dancing from 9 pm. to 1 a.m. No host bar is available and champagne at midnight. Price is $25. per person, You must be 21 and over to attend. For tickets and information call the Club at 209-383-9906 or purchase them at the Club after 4 p.m.
Nite Club Two Step Dance Lesson
Dance lessons will be on Mondays starting Jan 7 from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Merced Senior Community Center 755 W. 15th St. No partner is required. Information: 209-628-0683.
Atwater Garden Club
Atwater Garden Club’s first meeting of the year will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8 at Atwater Community Center 760 Bellvue Road, Atwater. The club also will be pruning the roses at the Bloss rose garden at 9 a.m. Jan. 18. Bring your pruners and learn how to prune roses. Information: 209-777-8480.
Shakespearefest
Titus Andronicus, a revenge tragedy from William Shakespeare, opens at the Merced College stage on Jan. 18 and runs through Jan 27. For more on Merced Shakespearefest, go to www.mercedshakespearefest.org.
MLK March in Merced
The Martin Luther King Jr. march in Merced begins assembling at 10 a.m. Jan. 21 at the Merced County Fairgrounds, 900 Martin Luther King Jr. Way. A program follows after the march reached the Merced Theatre, 301 W. Main St. For more, email martinlutherkingjrcommittee2gmail.com or call 209-722-7213.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
