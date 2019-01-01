Around Town (01/01/2019)

Merced city offices closed New Year’s Day
City of Merced offices are closed Tuesday in observation of the New Year’s Day holiday. There will be no trash collection on New Year’s Day, Tuesday, Jan. 1. Refuse collection in the city will be delayed one day the entire week due to the holiday.
Friends of the Library
The Friends of the Merced County Library welcomes members and the public to its next meeting from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 3 in the Gracey Room of Merced Library, 2100 O St., Merced. Information: email slflinspach@gmail.com.
Grant and Award Opportunities
Merced County Historical Society is accepting nominations and applications for history awards and grants from $200 to $2500. Application forms are available in the Museum Office or by calling 209-723-2401. Completed applications must be received by Jan. 7 and should be sent to: Merced County Courthouse Museum, P.O. Box 3557, Merced, CA 95344. All the awards and grants will be presented at the Historical Society’s annual meeting in February.
Shakespearefest
Titus Andronicus, a revenge tragedy from William Shakespeare, opens at the Merced College stage on Jan. 18 and runs through Jan 27. For more on Merced Shakespearefest, go to www.mercedshakespearefest.org.
Los Banjos
The Los Banos Arts Council present the Los Banjos concert at 3 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Ted Falasco Arts Center, 1105 Fifth St. Tickets are $25. For more, call 209-826-6132.
