Around Town (01/02/2018)

CASA seeking volunteers
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Merced County needs volunteers. A CASA volunteer is a trained community citizen who advocates for the best interests of foster youth within the court system. Information meetings will take place: Jan. 3 at 3 p.m. Jan. 7 at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 8 at noon and Jan. 9 at 9 a.m. Attend an information meeting to learn more and how to join the next training. Upcoming training begins Jan 10. Free and open to the public, the information meetings and the training classes will be held at the CASA office: 2824 Park Ave, Suite A, Merced CA. Give the gift of your time to a foster child this holiday season. Visit mercedcasa.org or call 209-722-2272 for more information.
Nite Club Two Step Dance Lesson
Dance lessons will be on Mondays starting Jan 7 from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Merced Senior Community Center 755 W. 15th St. No partner is required. Information: 209-628-0683.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Merced Women’s Club
The Merced Women’s Club meeting will be Tuesday, Jan. 8 at 11:30 a.m. at the Women’s Club at 707 W 22nd St., Merced. The lunch will be soup and sandwiches, the cost is $8 per person. The program will be the Fremont Honor Choir. For more information, you can call 209-383-5459.
Atwater Garden Club
Atwater Garden Club’s first meeting of the year will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8 at Atwater Community Center 760 Bellvue Road, Atwater. The club also will be pruning the roses at the Bloss rose garden at 9 a.m. Jan. 18. Bring your pruners and learn how to prune roses. Information: 209-777-8480.
MLK March in Merced
The Martin Luther King Jr. march in Merced begins assembling at 10 a.m. Jan. 21 at the Merced County Fairgrounds, 900 Martin Luther King Jr. Way. A program follows after the march reached the Merced Theatre, 301 W. Main St. For more, email martinlutherkingjrcommittee2gmail.com or call 209-722-7213.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
Comments