Around Town (01/09/2019)

CASA seeking volunteers
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Merced County needs volunteers. A CASA volunteer is a trained community citizen who advocates for the best interests of foster youth within the court system. Information meetings will take place: Jan. 9 at 9 a.m. Attend an information meeting to learn more and how to join the next training. Upcoming training begins Jan 10. Free and open to the public, the information meetings and the training classes will be held at the CASA office: 2824 Park Ave, Suite A, Merced CA. Give the gift of your time to a foster child this holiday season. Visit mercedcasa.org or call 209-722-2272 for more information.
Shakespearefest
Titus Andronicus, a revenge tragedy from William Shakespeare, opens at the Merced College stage on Jan. 18 and runs through Jan 27. For more on Merced Shakespearefest, go to www.mercedshakespearefest.org.
MLK March in Merced
The Martin Luther King Jr. march in Merced begins assembling at 10 a.m. Jan. 21 at the Merced County Fairgrounds, 900 Martin Luther King Jr. Way. A program follows after the march reached the Merced Theatre, 301 W. Main St. For more, email martinlutherkingjrcommittee2gmail.com or call 209-722-7213.
Museum training
The Merced County Courthouse Museum is recruiting new volunteers to act as docents, which are tour guides for visitors to the museum. An annual docent training session is 10 a.m. Jan. 26 at the museum, 21 st and N Streets. Coffee and breakfast rolls will be provided. Please make a reservation at 209-723-2401.
Benefit dinner and dance
The Affairs of the Heart will host a benefit dinner and dance for Tina Pulido, who is battling cancer, on Feb. 9 at the Yosemite Hall at the Merced County Fairgrounds, 900 Martin Luther King Way. Doors open at 5 p.m. Dinner at 6 p.m. Live music begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30. Information: Ruth Rocha 209-756-5720 or David Rodriguez 209-761- 0770.
