Around Town (01/11/2019)

Art and Spirits Fun Night
Arbor Gallery will host Art and Spirits Fun Night, featuring local artist Lisa Gilliland-Viney to benefit the Multicultural Art Center from 6-8:30pm, Friday, Jan. 18, at the MAC, 645 W. Main St., Merced. The $35 fee covers all painting supplies, light refreshments, including wine and non-alcoholic drinks, and guidance from experienced Arbor Gallery artists. This family friendly event donates all proceeds to the MAC. For reservations, call 209-388-1090.
MLK March in Merced
The Martin Luther King Jr. march in Merced begins assembling at 10 a.m. Jan. 21 at the Merced County Fairgrounds, 900 Martin Luther King Jr. Way. A program follows after the march reached the Merced Theatre, 301 W. Main St. For more, email martinlutherkingjrcommittee@gmail.com or call 209-722-7213.
Republican Women Federated
The Merced County Republican Women Federated will meet on Monday, Jan. 21 at the Branding Iron, 640 West 16th St. The speaker will be Roxana Lawson, California Republican Party, Hispanic Outreach Chairwoman. Social time begins at 11:30 a.m. and lunch will be served at noon. Reservations are required for the $19 luncheon by Thursday, Jan. 17 by calling 209-777-0501 or by email to janefournier@comcast.net.
Habitat for Humanity
The Habitat for Humanity of Merced County will host a volunteer orientation from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26 at the Habitat ReStore, 1230 Broadway Ave. in Atwater. Information: 209-726-0850.
Museum training
The Merced County Courthouse Museum is recruiting new volunteers to act as docents, which are tour guides for visitors to the museum. An annual docent training session is 10 a.m. Jan. 26 at the museum, 21 st and N Streets. Coffee and breakfast rolls will be provided. Please make a reservation at 209-723-2401.
Valentine’s at the MAC
Enjoy an evening at the MAC, Thursday, Feb. 14. 645 W. Main St. Merced 6-9pm. Music played by Gloria and Friends. Refreshments available, Tickets call 209-388-1090. Couples $20. Single $12.
