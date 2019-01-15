Around Town (01/15/2019)

Painting Exhibition Merced
The Merced College Art Gallery presents “Liminal,” an exhibition of paintings by Merced artist Eli Sachse from Jan. 16 to Feb 13. The public is invited to a reception with the artist from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23 at the art gallery theater building at Merced College, 3600 M St., Merced.
Art and Spirits Fun Night
Arbor Gallery will host Art and Spirits Fun Night, featuring local artist Lisa Gilliland-Viney to benefit the Multicultural Art Center from 6-8:30pm, Friday, Jan. 18, at the MAC, 645 W. Main St., Merced. The $35 fee covers all painting supplies, light refreshments, including wine and non-alcoholic drinks, and guidance from experienced Arbor Gallery artists. This family friendly event donates all proceeds to the MAC. For reservations, call 209-388-1090.
Atwater Garden Club
Atwater Garden Club will be pruning roses at Bloss House Garden at 1 p.m. Jan. 19. Bring your clippers, loppers and gloves. Information: 209-777-8480.
Tri-tip fundraiser
Rose of Sharon Church in Merced hosts a take-out food fundraiser at noon Saturday, Feb. 2. The price is $25 for a whole tri-tip, a quart of Spanish-style rice, a quart of Mexican-style chili beans and a liter of soda. Orders are due before Feb. 1. Information: 209-631-1374. Orders: 209-631-5182.
Fireworks Sales Applications
Livingston Non-Profit Organizations are eligible to have a chance to sell safe and sane fireworks for their organization. Any Livingston non-profit group of 15 members or more and have a 5013c interested, must complete a lottery submission form along with a $25 application fee and return it to Livingston City Hall prior to Feb. 1 at 5 p.m. No late entries will be accepted. No exceptions. The drawing will be held at the regular City Council meeting on March 19. Submission forms can be picked up at City Hall, 1416 C St. Information: 209-394-8830.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
