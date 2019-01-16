Around Town (01/16/19)

Square dance class
Beginner square dancing classes are every Tuesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m at the Stratford Evans Community Hall, 1490 B St. First class is free. Go to, SquareDanceMerced.com for info, or call Geri at 209-723-0177 or Dave 209-777-1274.
Rose pruning class
The UC Master Gardeners will host a hands-on rose pruning workshop for the public 10 a.m. to noon on Jan. 26 at Applegate Park, 1045 W. 25th St. Students will learn the delicate art of pruning roses, how to fertilize and the best pest control methods. Bring your pruners. For more or to reserve a spot, call 209-385-7403.
AARP Merced Meeting
Howard Smith will give a presentation entitled “Forks Over Knives” extolling the virtues of healthier meals, such as vegan. The meeting will be Wednesday, Jan. 23 at 10 a.m/ at the Merced Senior Center, 755 W. 15th St. Snacks will be available. Information: 209-357-8206.
Black Oak trip
Merced American Legion Post 83 at 939 W. Main St. plans a fundraiser with a casino fun bus headed to Black Oak Casino. It’s $35 a person, with $15 slot play, $5 match play and $5 food credit. The bus leaves 5 p.m Feb. 1 from the Merced bus station on 16th Street, and returns around 1 a.m. Tickets are available at the Post 83 office in the mornings or in the lounge in the evenings. For more information: 209-722-0940.
Lobster fest
Atwater Rotary’s 15th Annual Lobster Fest will be 6 p.m. Feb. 2 the Atwater APC Hall, 1420 Third St. Tickets are $50. The door prize is $1,000 in cash. Raffle tickets for 50 prizes are $1. Tickets, which need to be purchased in advance, are available from Atwater Rotarians or call Roger Wood at 209-358-7343 or email roger95301@att.net.
Benefit dinner and dance
The Affairs of the Heart will host a benefit dinner and dance for Tina Pulido, who is battling cancer, on Feb. 9 at the Yosemite Hall at the Merced County Fairgrounds, 900 Martin Luther King Way. Doors open at 5 p.m. Dinner at 6 p.m. Live music begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30. Information: Ruth Rocha 209-756-5720 or David Rodriguez 209-761- 0770.
High Tea
Merced Garden Club, Inc. will host a High Tea at 1 p.m. Feb. 13 at Lake Yosemite, Fish & Game building. Barry Boulton, president of Central Sierra Audubon Society, will be the program presenter. New members are welcome. For reservations call 209-761-5710 or email mercedgardenclubinc@gmail.com.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
