Around Town (01/17/19)

Art and Spirits Fun Night
Arbor Gallery will host Art and Spirits Fun Night, featuring local artist Lisa Gilliland-Viney to benefit the Multicultural Art Center from 6-8:30pm, Friday at the MAC, 645 W. Main St., Merced. The $35 fee covers all painting supplies, light refreshments, including wine and non-alcoholic drinks, and guidance from experienced Arbor Gallery artists. This family friendly event donates all proceeds to the MAC. For reservations, call 209-388-1090.
Republican Women Federated
The Merced County Republican Women Federated will meet on Monday at the Branding Iron, 640 West 16th St. The speaker will be Roxana Lawson, California Republican Party, Hispanic Outreach Chairwoman. Social time begins at 11:30 a.m. and lunch will be served at noon. Reservations are required for the $19 luncheon by Thursday, Jan. 17 by calling 209-777-0501 or by email to janefournier@comcast.net.
Workplace workshop
The Greater Merced Chamber of Commerce and Merced College Customer Service Academy offers a two-day workshop on “Communication in the Workplace” 8 a.m. to noon on Thursdays Jan. 24 and 31, and again later those days from 1–5 p.m. The workshop is $23.00 and worth a half-unit of college credit. It’s offered at the Business Resource Center, 630 W. 19th Street. For more, call 209-386-6733.
Museum training
The Merced County Courthouse Museum is recruiting new volunteers to act as docents, which are tour guides for visitors to the museum. An annual docent training session is 10 a.m. Jan. 26 at the museum, 21 st and N Streets. Coffee and breakfast rolls will be provided. Please make a reservation at 209-723-2401.
Fireworks Sales Applications
Livingston nonprofit organizations are eligible to have a chance to sell safe and sane fireworks for their organization. Any Livingston nonprofit group of 15 members or more and have a 5013c that’s interested must complete a lottery submission form along with a $25 application fee and return it to Livingston City Hall prior to Feb. 1 at 5 p.m. No late entries will be accepted. No exceptions. The drawing will be held at the regular City Council meeting on March 19. Submission forms can be picked up at City Hall, 1416 C St. Information: 209-394-8830.
Valentine’s at the MAC
Enjoy an evening at the MAC Feb. 14. 645 W. Main St. Merced 6-9 pm. Music played by Gloria and Friends. Refreshments available, Tickets call 209-388-1090. Couples $20. Single $12.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
