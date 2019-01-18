Around Town (01/18/19)

Workplace workshop
The Greater Merced Chamber of Commerce and Merced College Customer Service Academy offers a two-day workshop on “Communication in the Workplace” 8 a.m. to noon on Thursdays Jan. 24 and 31, and again later those days from 1–5 p.m. The workshop is $23 and worth a half-unit of college credit. It’s offered at the Business Resource Center, 630 W. 19th St. in Merced. For more, call 209-386-6733.
Symphony fundraiser
The Merced Symphony Winter's Waltz fundraiser prime rib dinner, live and silent auctions are 6 p.m. Friday Jan. 25 at the MAC, 645 W. Main St. Tickets: 209-777-5345 or 209-631-8758.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Rose pruning class
The UC Master Gardeners will host a hands-on rose pruning workshop for the public 10 a.m. to noon on Jan. 26 at Applegate Park, 1045 W. 25th St. Students will learn the delicate art of pruning roses, how to fertilize and the best pest control methods. Bring your pruners. For more or to reserve a spot, call 209-385-7403.
Tri-tip fundraiser
Rose of Sharon Church in Merced hosts a take-out food fundraiser at noon Saturday, Feb. 2. The price is $25 for a whole tri-tip, a quart of Spanish-style rice, a quart of Mexican-style chili beans and a liter of soda. Orders are due before Feb. 1. Information: 209-631-1374. Orders: 209-631-5182.
Women’s Club meets
The Merced Women’s Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 5 at the Merced Women’s Club, 707 W. 22nd St. in Merced. The lunch is potluck, so bring a favorite dish. The program will be the Harmony Valley Chorus. For more information, call 209-383-5499.
Pasta sauce sale
The Italian Catholic Federation Merced Branch will sell pasta sauce with meat on 4-7 p.m. Feb.13 at the back door of the Italo American Lodge, 18th and U streets in Merced. Cost is $10 per quart. Pre-orders are required. Call or text Maryellen Mazzei at 209-658-1724 or email maryellenmazzei@aol.com (by e-mail) to pre-order or for more.
High Tea
Merced Garden Club, Inc. will host a High Tea at 1 p.m. Feb. 13 at Lake Yosemite, Fish & Game building. Barry Boulton, president of Central Sierra Audubon Society, will be the program presenter. New members are welcome. For reservations call 209-761-5710 or email mercedgardenclubinc@gmail.com.
Square dance class
Beginner square dancing classes are every Tuesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m at the Stratford Evans Community Hall, 1490 B St. First class is free. Go to, SquareDanceMerced.com for info, or call Geri at 209-723-0177 or Dave 209-777-1274.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
Comments