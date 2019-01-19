Around Town (01/19/19)

Atwater Garden Club
Atwater Garden Club will be pruning roses at Bloss House Garden at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19. Bring your clippers, loppers and gloves. Information: 209-777-8480.
AARP Merced Meeting
Howard Smith will give a presentation entitled “Forks Over Knives” extolling the virtues of healthier meals, such as vegan. The meeting will be Wednesday, Jan. 23 at 10 a.m/ at the Merced Senior Center, 755 W. 15th St. Snacks will be available. Information: 209-357-8206.
Habitat for Humanity
The Habitat for Humanity of Merced County will host a volunteer orientation from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26 at the Habitat ReStore, 1230 Broadway Ave. in Atwater. Information: 209-726-0850.
Merced dances
Merced Sunday Community Dances are held on the fourth Sunday of the month (except holidays) from 2-5 p.m. (doors open 1:30) at the Merced Senior Community Center, 755 W. 15th St. A variety of music is played, swing to line dancing. Cost is $8. Refreshments, door prizes offered. For more: 209-723-0839
Parent info night
Merced High School will offer eighth-grade Parent Information Night on at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 7 inside the cafeteria of the school, 205 W. Olive Ave., followed by a presentation in the Vintage Gym at 6 p.m. Future Bears registration forms will be collected that evening. For more, call 209-325-1000.
Pasta sauce sale
The Italian Catholic Federation Merced Branch will sell pasta sauce with meat on 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb.13 at the back door of the Italo American Lodge, 18th and U streets in Merced. Cost is $10 per quart. Pre-orders are required. Call or text Maryellen Mazzei at 209-658-1724 or email maryellenmazzei@aol.com (by e-mail) to pre-order or for more.
High Tea
Merced Garden Club, Inc. will host a High Tea at 1 p.m. Feb. 13 at Lake Yosemite, Fish & Game building. Barry Boulton, president of Central Sierra Audubon Society, will be the program presenter. New members are welcome. For reservations call 209-761-5710 or email mercedgardenclubinc@gmail.com.
Square dance class
Beginner square dancing classes are every Tuesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m at the Stratford Evans Community Hall, 1490 B St. First class is free. Go to, SquareDanceMerced.com for info, or call Geri at 209-723-0177 or Dave 209-777-1274.
