Around Town (01/22/19)

Workplace workshop
The Greater Merced Chamber of Commerce and Merced College Customer Service Academy offers a two-day workshop on “Communication in the Workplace” 8 a.m. to noon on Thursdays Jan. 24 and 31, and again later those days from 1–5 p.m. The workshop is $23 and worth a half-unit of college credit. It’s offered at the Business Resource Center, 630 W. 19th Street. For more, call 209-386-6733.
Symphony fundraiser
The Merced Symphony Winter's Waltz fundraiser prime rib dinner, live and silent auctions are 6 p.m. Friday Jan. 25 at the MAC, 645 W. Main St. Tickets: 209-777-5345 or 209-631-8758.
Merced dances
Merced Sunday Community Dances are held on the fourth Sunday of the month (except holidays) from 2-5 p.m. (doors open 1:30) at the Merced Senior Community Center, 755 W. 15th St. A variety of music is played, swing to line dancing. Cost is $8. Refreshments, door prizes offered. For more: 209-723-0839
Tri-tip fundraiser
Rose of Sharon Church in Merced is scheduled to host a take-out food fundraiser at noon Saturday, Feb. 2. The price is $25 for a whole tri-tip, a quart of Spanish-style rice, a quart of Mexican-style chili beans and a liter of soda. Orders are due before Feb. 1. Information: 209-631-1374. Orders: 209-631-5182.
Women’s Club meets
The Merced Women’s Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 5 at the Merced Women’s Club, 707 W. 22nd St. in Merced. The lunch is potluck, so bring a favorite dish. The program will be the Harmony Valley Chorus. For more information, call 209-383-5499.
Parent info night
Merced High School will offer eighth-grade Parent Information Night on at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 7 inside the cafeteria of the school, 205 W. Olive Ave., followed by a presentation in the Vintage Gym at 6 p.m. Future Bears registration forms will be collected that evening. For more, call 209-325-1000.
Pasta sauce sale
The Italian Catholic Federation Merced Branch will sell pasta sauce with meat on 4-7 p.m. Feb.13 at the back door of the Italo American Lodge, 18th and U streets in Merced. Cost is $10 per quart. Pre-orders are required. Call or text Maryellen Mazzei at 209-658-1724 or email maryellenmazzei@aol.com (by e-mail) to pre-order or for more.
Square dance class
Beginner square dancing classes are every Tuesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m at the Stratford Evans Community Hall, 1490 B St. First class is free. Go to, SquareDanceMerced.com for info, or call Geri at 209-723-0177 or Dave 209-777-1274.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
