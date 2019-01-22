Around Town (01/23/19)

AARP Merced Meeting
Howard Smith will give a presentation entitled “Forks Over Knives” extolling the virtues of healthier meals, such as vegan. The meeting will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23, at the Merced Senior Center, 755 W. 15th St. Snacks will be available. Information: 209-357-8206.
Rose pruning class
The UC Master Gardeners will host a hands-on rose pruning workshop for the public 10 a.m. to noon on Jan. 26 at Applegate Park, 1045 W. 25th St. Students will learn the delicate art of pruning roses, how to fertilize and the best pest control methods. Bring your pruners. For more or to reserve a spot, call 209-385-7403.
Valentine’s dance
The Atwater VFW Post 9946 and Auxiliary will host a Valentine’s Sweetheart Dinner-Dance on Feb. 15 at the VFW Hall, 1390 Broadway Ave. Happy Hour starts at 5 p.m.,followed by a steak dinner at 6 p.m. Dancing is 7-9 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person and all proceeds go to programs supporting veterans. For more, call Ann Dimsey 209-658-7892 or Lois Cordova 209-777-1255.
Japanese remembrance
The Annual Japanese American Citizens League Day of Remembrance Banquet will be Feb. 16, beginning with a social hour at 5 p.m. followed by dinner at 6 p.m. ay the Merced County Fairgrounds, 900 Martin Lutger King Jr. Way, in the pavilion. Deadline to buy tickets is Feb 8. Table sponsorship of eight for $500, or $50 per individual ticket. Send checks payable to Livingston-Merced JACL to 1812 Canal St, Suite 120, Merced, CA, 95340. For questions, email janetf127@gmail.com or call 209-631-1933.
Old Timers event
The Merced County Old Timers Association is accepting applications to honor members of our communities who are 85 or older and have lived in Merced County for at least 50 years total. A luncheon is noon on April 7 at the Italo-American Lodge, 1351 W. 18th St., in Merced. Applications are due March 9. For more, email Carolyn Chandler at cchandler09@comcast.net or call Kim McAuley at 209-761-5148 or Chris Cook at 209-404-0408.
