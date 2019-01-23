Around Town (01/24/2019)

Museum training
The Merced County Courthouse Museum is recruiting new volunteers to act as docents, which are tour guides for visitors to the museum. An annual docent training session is 10 a.m. Jan. 26 at the museum, 21 st and N Streets. Coffee and breakfast rolls will be provided. Please make a reservation at 209-723-2401.
Casino trip
Merced American Legion Post 83 at 939 W. Main St. plans an evening Casino Fun Bus on Feb. 1. Tickets are $35 each and open to anyone. The casino provides $15 in casino cash, $5 in match play and $5 in food coupons. Tickets can be purchased at the office are in the lounge. The bus leaves the Merced bus station on W. 16th Street at 5 p.m. For more, call 209-722-0940.
Benefit dinner and dance
The Affairs of the Heart will host a benefit dinner and dance for Tina Pulido, who is battling cancer, on Feb. 9 at the Yosemite Hall at the Merced County Fairgrounds, 900 Martin Luther King Way. Doors open at 5 p.m. Dinner at 6 p.m. Live music begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30. Information: Ruth Rocha 209-756-5720 or David Rodriguez 209-761- 0770.
High Tea
Merced Garden Club, Inc. will host a High Tea at 1 p.m. Feb. 13 at Lake Yosemite, Fish & Game building. Barry Boulton, president of Central Sierra Audubon Society, will be the program presenter. New members are welcome. For reservations call 209-761-5710 or email mercedgardenclubinc@gmail.com.
Painting Exhibition Merced
The Merced College Art Gallery presents “Liminal,” an exhibition of paintings by Merced artist Eli Sachse until Feb 13. The public is invited to a reception with the artist from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23 at the art gallery theater building at Merced College, 3600 M St., Merced.
