Around Town (01/25/2018)

Symphony fundraiser
The Merced Symphony Winter's Waltz fundraiser prime rib dinner, live and silent auctions are 6 p.m. Friday Jan. 25 at the MAC, 645 W. Main St. Tickets: 209-777-5345 or 209-631-8758.
Habitat for Humanity
The Habitat for Humanity of Merced County will host a volunteer orientation from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26 at the Habitat ReStore, 1230 Broadway Ave. in Atwater. Information: 209-726-0850.
Fundraiser for Federal Workers
A Merced-area group of pastors has organized a one-time fundraiser to try to help federal workers furloughed by the government shutdown who are seeking help at the Merced County Food Bank. The fundraiser is 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27, at Gateway Church, 353 E. Donna Drive. For questions, call the Rev. Don Caballero at 559-481-0305.
Merced American Legion
Merced American Legion Post 83 at 939 W Main St. is having a fundraiser serving Menudo and Pozole Sunday, Jan. 27 from 9 a.m. to noon. $9 for a large, $6 for a small. Information: 209-722-0940.
Black Oak trip
Merced American Legion Post 83 at 939 W. Main St. plans a fundraiser with a casino fun bus headed to Black Oak Casino. It’s $35 a person, with $15 slot play, $5 match play and $5 food credit. The bus leaves 5 p.m Feb. 1 from the Merced bus station on 16th Street, and returns around 1 a.m. Tickets are available at the Post 83 office in the mornings or in the lounge in the evenings. For more information: 209-722-0940.
Odd Fellows Breakfast
The La Grange Odd Fellows will host a breakfast to benefit Lafayette Lodge No. 65 at 8-11a.m., Sunday, Feb. 10 at the Odd Fellows Hall 30018 Yosemite Blvd., La Grange. For more information, call 209-853-2128.
