Around Town (02/05/2018)

Choir performs
The Harmony Valley Chorus of Sweet Adelines International, a Merced Chapter on their 53rd year, opens their doors every Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 1455 E. Yosemite Ave., to ladies and girls throughout the county. Come check our our “Tag” Nights of musical vocal fun with chorus and/or quartet singing. For more, call Jan at 209-631-4221, Judy at 209-769-4913 or Linda Hand at 209-205-0093.
Parent info night
Merced High School will offer eighth-grade Parent Information Night on at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 7 inside the cafeteria of the school, 205 W. Olive Ave., followed by a presentation in the Vintage Gym at 6 p.m. Future Bears registration forms will be collected that evening. For more, call 209-325-1000.
The Wizard of Oz
The Wizard of Oz opens on Friday, Feb. 8 at Playhouse Merced and will run through Sunday, March 3. Friday and Saturday performances will be at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. This production is expected to sell out early, so get your tickets now at the Playhouse Merced box office, by calling 209-725-8587 or at playhousemerced.com. Tickets are $22, with $15 student tickets and $10 youth tickets are available at the box office. “The Wizard of Oz” is a family-friendly show intended for audiences age 5 and above.
High Tea
Merced Garden Club, Inc. will host a High Tea at 1 p.m. Feb. 13 at Lake Yosemite, Fish & Game building. Barry Boulton, president of Central Sierra Audubon Society, will be the program presenter. New members are welcome. For reservations call 209-761-5710 or email mercedgardenclubinc@gmail.com.
Valentine’s dance
The Atwater VFW Post 9946 and Auxiliary will host a Valentine’s Sweetheart Dinner-Dance on Feb. 15 at the VFW Hall, 1390 Broadway Ave. Happy Hour starts at 5 p.m.,followed by a steak dinner at 6 p.m. Dancing is 7-9 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person and all proceeds go to programs supporting veterans. For more, call Ann Dimsey 209-658-7892 or Lois Cordova 209-777-1255.
Free sewing/needlecraft classes in Winton
The Church of Jesus Christ will host free sewing/needlecraft classes open to anyone ages 10 and up on the first and third Tuesdays of each month from 6 -8:30 p.m. at 5554 N Winton Way in Winton. Most supplies provided. Information: 209-357-2829.
