Around Town (02/07/2019)

Kids’ Day at the MAC
The Merced County Arts Council hosts a performance by The Ballico Taiko Group at this month’s Kids’ Day at the MAC on Saturday, Feb 9 at 11 a.m. The performance is free thanks to the Merced County Office of Education. The MAC is located at 645 W. Main St. Merced. Information: 209-388-1090 or director@artsmerced.org.
Jewelry Sale at Library
“Find Your Bling” sale to benefit the Friends of the Merced County Library. Previously owned jewelry, purses, and scarves from $1 to $10. Come find Valentine treasures on Saturday, Feb 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Gracey Room, Merced Library, 2100 O St., Merced. Information: Susan Flinspach at slflinspach@gmail.com.
Merced American Legion
Merced American Legion Post 83 at 939 W Main St. is serving The Commander’s Famous Homemade Biscuits and Gravy, eggs to order Sunday Feb. 10 from 9 a.m. to noon. For a donation of only $8 which will benefit our Community Veterans and our Youth Programs. All are welcome. Information: 209-722-0940.
Kindergarten Orientation
St. Paul School is holding a Kindergarten Orientation on Feb 10 at 1 p.m. at 2916 McKee Road. If your child will be kindergarten age by August 2019 please join us for information about our program. Children are welcome. Information: 209-383-3302.
Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group
The Merced Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group's next meeting is 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, Feb 14 at the Hoffmeister Center,1920 Canal St., Merced. If you have numbness, tingling, pain, and/or burning in your feet and/or hands, please join us. For more information call Bill Cavner at 209-723-9405 or Larry Frice at 209-358-2045.
Genealogical Society
The Merced County Genealogical Society will host their meeting Saturday Feb 23 at 1 p.m. at the Merced Co. Library Gracey Room, 2100 O St., Merced.
Square dance class
Beginner square dancing classes are every Tuesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m at the Stratford Evans Community Hall, 1490 B St. First class is free. Go to, SquareDanceMerced.com for info, or call Geri at 209-723-0177 or Dave 209-777-1274.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
