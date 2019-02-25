Around Town (02/26/2019)

Livingston Lions Club
Livingston Lions Club hosts an omelet breakfast to raise funds for all the community activities and support for the visually impaired they do through the year. Come and build your own omelet from 7:20 to 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 3 in the VFW Hall in Livingston on 7th Street and Peach . Tickets and information: 209-394 7246.
Yosemite Gateway Breakfast
Yosemite Gateway Chapter will be having their annual gourmet breakfast March 3 at the Merced Masonic Center, 1810 M Street from 8 a.m. to Noon. The menu will include ham, eggs, hash browns, cinnamon rolls, apricot crepes, scones, coffee, tea, and juice. Tickets are $12 for adults and $7 for children under 10. All proceeds go toward chapter expenses. Tickets and information: 209-358-7229.
Farmers Insurance Group
Women who have worked at the Farmers Insurance Group regional office are invited to lunch Thursday, March 7 at 11 a.m. meeting at 510 Bistro on Main Street, Merced. The buffet is $15 cash. Information and reservations: 209-723-4317.
The Merced Fly Fishing Club
The Merced Fly Fishing Club will be holding our annual casting clinic at the Lake Yosemite softball fields on March 9 at 10 a.m. All are welcome to attend.
Corn Beef and Cabbage
Ballico American Legion Post 0668 Annual Corn Beef and Cabbage Dinner. Sunday, March 17 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 11305 Ballico Ave.. Price $10 dollars. Come early we have been know to sell out early.
Love Inc. Merced
Love Inc. Merced’s annual dinner auction from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 22 Gateway Community Church, 353 E. Donna Drive in Merced. General admission $25 or a table of eight $175 Buy your tickets online: loveincmerced.com/tickets.html or call 209 383-7034, Ext. 120.
Alzheimer’s Awareness Month
The Traveling Library will be hosting Alzheimer’s Awareness Month with the Alzheimer’s Association to benefit Alzheimer’s Awareness and help raise support and funding for their cause from the the start of March to the end of the month across the County. Information: 209-585-8233.
New Beginnings
New Beginnings for Merced County Animals is having a fundraiser at Merced’s Chipotle Restaurant Friday, March 1 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. New Beginnings will receive a portion of all sales that day to patrons who mention New Beginnings before payment is made. All proceeds will benefit animals of Merced County. Information: 209-761-0349.
