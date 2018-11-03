Singing Love, Home, and Politics

California women helped to put Woodrow Wilson over the top as he defeated Republican Charles E. Hughes in the Golden State by close to 3,800 votes in the 1916 presidential election. Merced County Free Library staff (L-R) like Mildred Stoddard, Margarita Winton, Lenna Landram, and Winifred Bigley all registered to vote in that election. By this time, the first County Librarian Antoinette Humphreys (pictured right) had resigned as County Librarian and might have moved away. (Courthouse Museum Collection)