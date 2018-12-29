Distance running and dog costumes. Having fun with your pets

DEAR OLD TRAINER: My husband and I enjoyed your article about dogs and cold weather but we have a question. Nico, our 2-year old Akita, stayed inside all summer, but wants to stay outside since it got cold. She always went in and out with our two older dogs, but she changed when winter arrived and insists on staying out, even at night. Is her igloo doghouse warm enough for the cold weather we get? What do you advise?