Old Trainer: How can I help dogs and cats in my household get along with each other?

Getty Images

Dear Old Trainer: The company my daughter works for went out of business because of the virus. She has a new job with a local firm and will return to town and live with me. I welcome the company because since I lost my husband the house is way too big for me. The one thing that worries me is I have a 6-year-old Lab/Beagle mix named Willie and she has Max, an adult cat. I want this to work because she is so much company to me. Willie is trained and never causes me a problem, but has never been around a cat. Do you think there will be a problem?

Ellen, Turlock, California

Old Trainer: No. There is no genetic enmity between cats and dogs. The public believes there is because when a dog sees a strange cat both of them obey natural impulses. The cat flees for the nearest tree, the dog’s pursuit reflex kicks in and he chases the cat.

The belief is so widespread society uses the perceived hostility as a metaphor for any groups who don’t get along. Our local lawyers refer to Monday, divorce day at the courthouse, as “Cat and Dog Day.” (There is natural hostility between husbands and wives).

Millions of people have dogs and cats that get along. I’m one of them.

Bob the cat came out of the woods one day and joined my pack. He just strolled up and started loving on the dogs like they were old buddies he hadn’t seen in a while.

Now he eats and sleeps with the dogs and they treat him like a member of the pack. He picks a different one to sleep with each night and they let him curl up next to them. They stroll around the yard together and if the dogs mark, he marks too.

There are three reasons you have no worries. One, Willie is trained. If he acts up when he first meets Max just tell him no. Two, dogs become buddies with all manner of animals and welcome them into the pack. Three, Max can take care of himself.

To prepare Willie and make the transition easy, here’s all you have to do. Tell him Max is coming to live with you and you expect him to behave. Talk to him every day and use the name Max each time. When Max arrives, use the name Max, let Willie approach him and sniff him while your granddaughter holds Max and strokes him.

Be calm and relaxed while they meet. If you are tense Willie will know it and think it is because of the cat.

Give them time and space to work out the new arrangement. Willie has the right to protect his space and position in the pack. Max may spit and hiss a little and Willie may give a few perfunctory barks to warn Max to respect his territory. Don’t scold them, just calm them down. Let them work it out unless you have to settle a squabble.

Feed Max on a chair or bench where Willie can’t get to his food, and fix him a place he can relax away from Willie. Pet them both and let them know everything is fine and you approve of the new arrangement. Within a few days they will be friends.