Haskins: We were born to run — and with our dogs, too

Jodee Adams-Moore runs with her dog Pablo at Lake Padden Park in preparation for the Padden Trail Half Marathon on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2014. THE BELLINGHAM HERALD

Dear Old Trainer: I run 4 miles daily and run just about every day. There are a lot of good running trails here and no matter where I go the people running with their dogs look happier than those running alone. I really want a dog to run with, but is 4 miles daily too far for a dog? Also, what breeds make good runners and can you find them in shelters?

Erin, Ventura, California

A: Anyone lucky enough to run with a dog will tell you it’s one of the greatest pleasures of having a dog, 10 times as much fun as running by yourself. The only thing better than running with a dog is running with two or three dogs. And it’s even more fun for the dogs.

Dogs are born to run, a gift handed down to them by their wolf ancestors. One of the main reasons the wolf pack lives at the top of the food chain and has for thousands of years is the ability to run endless miles, turn on the speed when they need to, then come back and do it the next day

All working breeds are good runners—Poodles, Afghans, Ridgebacks, Retrievers, Spaniels, Dobermans, Beagles, Schnauzers, Heelers, Border Collies, Foxhounds, Belgians, Weimaraners, Hounds, Bouviers, Whippets, Terriers, the list is endless and mixed breeds can run with any of them.

Four miles is nothing for a dog and the greatest running breeds—Samoyeds, Huskies, Elkhounds, all the northern breeds—are legendary runners. They cover 50 miles a day with ease. Any of them can run a marathon faster than a human, then turn around and run back to the starting line,

Ask other runners about their dogs when you see one you like. Your local shelters and rescue groups are full of great runners. Spend time with them and see which one falls in love and refuses to let you go.

Once one adopts you, start slowly while she gets in shape. Alternate running and walking for one mile a day the first week. Do more running and less walking and add distance each week as she shows she can handle it.

That applies only to adult dogs. Don’t take a puppy on a long run until she matures.

Too much running for young dogs may result in long-term joint problems. Limit her to short sprints chasing a ball or playing in the park until she’s a year old, then slowly increase distance and speed

If your new dog is overweight, take it easy until she loses the fat. If she has a winter coat, give her a summer cut if you’re running in warm weather. Make sure your route includes a creek or fountain so she can drink during the run.

Never run any dog during the hottest part of the day and never run on a hot pavement or asphalt. The pads on a dog’s feet burn in just a few minutes.

You’re in for a treat, but forget about skipping a day when you get a dog. Mine know to the minute what time we’re supposed to run and put the pressure on if I’m late. Streak, the bossiest one, brings my running shoes and drop them on my feet to make sure I get the hint.

Dogs believe in sticking to their schedule, and that means every day, rain or shine.





