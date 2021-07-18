Old Trainer: Are there any tips for choosing the right name for your dog?

Dear Old Trainer: My sister and I got our first dog when we got back from camp. She is a mixed girl puppy and is pretty big with big feet. My mom will help but we have to train her and feed her. The thing that worries me is how do you name dogs? Is there a rule or something? I’m only 12 and I never named no dogs before and I’m afraid I might give her a bad name.

Brad, Abilene, Kansas

Old Trainer: Your worries are over. You can’t make a mistake because the only rule about naming dogs is that you like it and think it fits your dog. That’s why when I get a new dog I always take a few days before I decide on a name. You need time to learn about her and what she likes to do and how she likes to play.

One good way to find a name is to ask her to help you. Tell her you want to give her the best name in the world and you need her help. She will do her best and the two of you can work on it together.

When you think of a good one, talk it over with her. Tell her you like the name and want her opinion and say it to her a few times. If she wags her tail that means she likes it. Every time you say the name and she looks at you, pet her and love on her and tell her she’s a good girl.

She’ll like any name as long as you are the one who gives it to her because you are her favorite person in the world, so have a good time picking the name and don’t worry. She doesn’t care what you call her as long as you give her plenty of love and play with her every day.

Try a name for a day or two and see if it works. If not, try a different one. Your puppy will help and in a few days the two of you will come up with the perfect name.

Dear Old Trainer: A few weeks back Sam, our Corgi/ mix puppy fell down the steps and hurt his leg. He yipped and we all petted him and loved on him and my daughter picked him up and held him until he quit whimpering. Yesterday I caught him chewing on the table leg and when I scolded him he started limping and acting like the same leg was hurt. It was so funny I couldn’t help but laugh instead of scold him. I’m surprised he remembered and that he has such acting ability. Is this unusual?

Stan, Fresno, California

Old Trainer: Not at all. Dogs are world-class actors. When they want to, they can outdo Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio put together.

It goes with their skill as master manipulators. A dog remembers what got him petted and praised and will fake any emotion he thinks will get you to do it again.

Dogs have a wide range of emotions in their makeup, more than any animal except the human variety, and they fake any of them with ease. Every dog has a specialty—or two or three—he calls up to melt his human’s heart.

It’s another of the reasons we love them so much.

The Old Trainer has been a trainer for three decades and has rescued, trained, loved, and placed more than 4,000 dogs. Send questions to: theoldtrainer@gmail.com