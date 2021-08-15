Old Trainer: How to prepare your home for a new dog

Maisie has fun running through the dog agility course with canine trainer Elly Price (left) and owner Marianne Webster at Mark Gans Community Park in Northville Township, Michigan. TNS

Dear Old Trainer: My husband and I rescued Reva, a beautiful 10-month-old Sheltie. We’d both like to train her. Is it possible for a couple to both train a dog?

Jan, Carmichael, CA

Old Trainer: Possible in theory, unlikely in reality. It goes against the way humans behave and the way dogs think. It usually plays out this way:

Human #1 is more interested in training, more dedicated, puts more time and effort into it. Gets more pleasure from it.

Human #2 sees that and thinks, “Well, #1 does a better job of it than I ever could, so why waste energy? I’ll enjoy myself, watch a movie, maybe take a nap, and still wind up with a trained dog.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The dog, like all dogs, prefers playing to training and has a genius for discerning which human she can manipulate, looks things over, turns on the charm, and trains Human #2 to forget about training.

So Human #1 does the training, the dog and Human #2 has a good time playing, shares a snack, maybe takes a nap together, and there’s harmony in the pack

Dear Old Trainer: We adopted Abby, a 4-year-old Boxer/Lab mix from the local shelter and are bringing her home on the day our local school ends. Our four kids will be home all day and we saved your columns on training, but aren’t sure how to prepare for her. What do we do to make sure she’s happy when she arrives?

Gina, Plano, Texas

Old Trainer: Just be yourselves and have a good time. Going to a forever home full of kids is a joy for a rescue dog. Abby will love it and the kids will have an experience they’ll remember as long as they live.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Bringing a new dog home is so much fun I wish I could do it every day.

When you bring Abby home do the same thing you would with a human in that situation — make her feel confident and relaxed in her new surroundings. Start off in the yard. Walk with her, but let her explore on her own when she feels like it. Let the kids love on her and play with her as much as they want.

After she burns off a few kilowatts of energy, take her inside and walk her through the house. Show her where her water bowl is, let her explore and sniff around. After 10 minutes take her back out to the yard. Spend a little time with her, then leave her on her own for a few minutes.

Take her in and out every half hour or so the first day. Concentrate on two things: Giving Abby plenty of love and teaching her and the kids that wild playing and running take place outdoors.

She has as much energy as the kids, but at some point she’ll wear herself out and find a place to rest. When she does, explain to the kids they have to leave her alone while she naps. Put her bed down on that spot and make it her official haven.

At bedtime, if she wants to sleep with the kids that’s fine, if not put a blanket down in the spot she picks out. By the second day she’ll know she’s home and part of her new pack.

The Old Trainer has been a trainer for three decades and has rescued, trained, loved, and placed more than 4,000 dogs. Send questions to: theoldtrainer@gmail.com