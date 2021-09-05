Old Trainer: Tips for taking care of your dog in the extreme heat

Hot temperatures are even more dangerous for dogs than they are for humans. That’s because they don’t sweat as humans can, and they cool themselves primarily by panting. Without protection from the sun and high temperatures, heatstroke can occur in minutes, causing brain damage or even death. TNS

Dear Old Trainer: Bella is a 7-year-old Shih Tzu/Spaniel mix. This year we have record breaking heat and Bella is panting all the time. She sheds some, but not enough for this kind of heat. I want to get her clipped, but my husband heard a thick coat acts as insulation and keeps her cool. Is that true?

Deena, Portland, Oregon

A: No. That one ranks right up there with sewer alligators and the Hookman killer on Lovers Lane. If a thick coat kept animals cool, nature would ensure they kept the coat, but all animals shed when summer rolls around.

A thick coat, especially a thick undercoat, traps the heat making it hard to cool down, so Bella needs your help. If you take her to a groomer specify you do not want her shaved, you want her coat clipped short and the undercoat thinned. Groomers prefer to shave dogs because it’s faster and time is money in their trade.

My dogs hate spending time in a strange joint with people they don’t know poking at them, so I groom them myself. I do a pretty poor job at times, but they don’t care. If you want to groom Bella yourself, buy a pair of hair cutting shears and cut off everything that doesn’t look like a short haired dog.

Some other tips for dealing with extreme heat:

1. Never engage in any activity if there is even a chance it puts your dog at risk.

2. There is only one rule for taking a dog in the car in the summertime — don’t do it. No dog can survive in a hot car in summer heat.

Some claim it’s fine to take a dog in a car in the heat if you are going to be in the car and you have a good air conditioner, but your dog is still in danger. What if the AC fails? What if you run out gas? What if you have a fender bender on the freeway and wait an hour for a tow truck? All those things are possible, and in each case it can cost the life of your dog.

Never leave a dog alone in the car with the air condition running in summer heat. The temperature in a car parked in the sun will be hotter than the temperature outside in three minutes if the engine or AC dies.

3. Limit exercise. The perfect amount of exercise in winter may be deadly in the summer. Never exercise during the peak heat of the day.

4. Never walk your dog in the sun or on hot pavement or sidewalks. And remember, dark fur absorbs more heat.

5. Keep plenty of cool water available. When playing outside, make a bed of ice on the ground the way the Georgia Bulldogs do for their mascot, Uga, at football games.

6. Watch your dog at all times. If you notice excess panting or any distress, check her gums and tongue. If they appear bright red, she is in danger. Take the following steps at once:

a. Wet her coat with cool water and place her in front of a fan.

b. Provide cool water for her to drink.

c. Get her into an air-conditioned environment, preferably on a tile floor or other cool surface.

d. Give her an ice cube or frozen treat

The Old Trainer has been a trainer for three decades and has rescued, trained, loved, and placed more than 4,000 dogs. Send questions to: theoldtrainer@gmail.com