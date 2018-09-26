Here’s who Merced County’s MCAG named as its top administrator

The Merced County Association of Governments recently named a new executive director.
Stacie Dabbs joined the association in 2014 and has served as the deputy executive director and interim executive director in the past two years, according to a news release.
As the association’s top administrator she’ll oversee the Transit Joint Powers Authority for Merced County, the Merced County Regional Waste Management Authority and the Yosemite Area Regional Transportation System.
The association’s governing board unanimously selected the Firebaugh native, according to Livingston Councilperson Alex McCabe, who is the chairperson of the board. “Stacie’s proven leadership and strong management skills make her well suited for this role,” he said in the release.
Dabbs takes over from Patrick Pittenger, who resigned without explanation after a year on the job, according to officials.
After holding a position at Fresno State, Dabbs came to Merced in 2004 to serve as a policy adviser to former Congressman Dennis Cardoza, the release said. She has a bachelor’s degree in political science from Fresno State and a master’s in public administration from California State University, Stanislaus.
She’ll make $180,083 a year plus benefits, according to the association.
Comments