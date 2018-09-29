Atwater police seeking help in theft case

The Atwater Police Department is looking for help identifying two possible suspects who were caught on surveillance video stealing shoes from the Famous Footwear store in Atwater.
Both suspects were caught on camera entering the store on Saturday afternoon. Both approached the counter to return shoes purchased at the Famous Footwear store in Fresno this morning, according to a post on the Atwater Police Department’s Facebook page.
A few minutes after leaving the counter, the women were captured on camera leaving the store with six pairs of new shoes without making an attempt to pay for the merchandise.
The police are asking if you can identify either woman, to call the Atwater Police Department at (209) 357-6396. Callers can remain anonymous.
