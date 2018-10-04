Merced Sun-Star 2018 20 under 40: Brett Nickelson

Age: 38
Occupation: Principal, Delhi High School
Favorite quote or saying, why?
“I never stopped trying to be qualified for this job.” – Darwin E. Smith, CEO Kimberly Clark
Mr. Smith’s quote and success as a CEO resonates with me because it demonstrates successful stewardship of an organization is attainable through humble practices and professional will.
Community or professional highlights:
- Principal, Delhi High School
- Academic Director, Students With Aspiring Goals – S.W.A.G.
What do you like most about living here?
Merced County has been home for a majority of my life, and what I enjoy most are the lifelong relationships I have forged with friends and family.
Why is community involvement important?
Community involvement was engrained in me as a youth through the actions of my mother. My mother demonstrated the importance of community involvement through her actions in supporting various youth organizations and booster clubs in the community of Atwater. As a result of her influence, I have innately gravitated towards community involvement as an adult.
