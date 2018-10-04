Merced Sun-Star 2018 20 under 40: Chris Vitelli

Age: 39
Occupation: President, Merced College
Favorite quote or saying, why?
“The whole is more than the sum of its parts” – Aristotle
Successes are collective efforts of many. I am blessed to have a strong team of highly talented professionals to help lead Merced College.
Community or professional highlights:
- Superintendent/President, Merced College
- Vice President of Student Services, Merced College
- Dean of Instruction, Columbia College
- University of Florida Outstanding Young Alumnus, 2018
- Merced Boosters, Member
- Central Valley Higher Education Consortium, Board of Directors
- Mercy Medical Center, Community Board Member
- Former National FFA President
- First Baptist Church of Merced, Member
Your life changed when?
I became the first in my family to graduate from college, met my wife and soul mate, became a dad, and started a career in higher education.
What do you want people to know most about you?
Faith, family, and friends are my top priorities closely followed by my career as an administrator in higher education and the Merced community. I care deeply about the students we serve at Merced College and the impact education makes on their lives, their family’s lives, and ultimately their future. I am humbled to serve as the President of Merced College and consider it a privilege to lead an institution that changes lives and helps transform this community.
What do you like most about living here?
Merced is the breadbasket of the world — simply put: we matter. While this community’s importance may be overlooked by many, I am a very proud member of this community known for its agricultural roots, diversity, and faith-based ideals and values. I love that we are growing, adapting, and improving in everything we do. It is a wonderful place to live, work, and raise a family.
Why is community involvement important?
Merced needs leaders who invest and involve themselves in community happenings. By investing in this community, we are investing in our future. Every endeavor, big and small, helps build a vibrant, caring, and hopeful community.
