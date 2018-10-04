Merced Sun-Star 2018 20 under 40: David Gravano

Age: 36
Occupation: Assistant Project Scientist
Favorite quote or saying, why?
“Believe those who are seeking truth, doubt those who find it.” — André Gide (French author)
This was actually the epigraph of my PhD dissertation. It’s a good fit for scientists because we are trained to be skeptical and critically evaluate a body of evidence before making any determinations. However, as I’ve gotten older I’ve realized how applicable this is to most aspects of life. The world is full of nuance and gray areas. Few things come in absolutes, and people trying to convince you otherwise often have ulterior motives.
Community or professional highlights
I was a founding graduate student at UC Merced and received my PhD in Quantitative and Systems Biology with an emphasis on Developmental Immunology. I received one of the first PhDs awarded by UC Merced. I did postdoctoral training at St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, a truly special institution.
I currently manage and develop research resources in the UC Merced Stem Cell Instrumentation Foundry core facility and collaborate on projects with many UC Merced researchers.
In the community I have performed numerous scientific outreach activities, particularly with the Merced City School District STEAM center, where I’m a regular speaker and Science Fair judge.
At UC Merced, I am a long term member of the Research Week planning committee and am excited we have arranged to host the 2019 Merced County STEM Fair on campus. I also volunteer with American Field Service, a non-profit foreign exchange organization, where I’m the Sending Coordinator for the Sierra San Joaquin Team. In that capacity I encourage and support our high school youth to participate in study abroad experiences. I also locate and support host families for foreign students coming to Merced.
Additionally, I’m the Program Director for the Merced Colony Grange, an organization with a mission to build a healthier community by facilitating educational activities related to food production.
Your life changed when?
My life changed when I moved to Merced in 2005. I’m a Central Valley native. I grew up in Fresno and moved out of the Valley to do my undergraduate education at UCLA.
When I heard that UC Merced was opening in 2005 and was taking applications for its graduate program, I jumped at the opportunity to be a part of something so important being built in my childhood backyard. I took a gamble on a “startup” university. The community and university quickly welcomed me and made me proud to call Merced my home. We endured many hardships in the early days of campus, particularly with the financial downturn, but the determination of early administrators, faculty, staff, and students pulled us through and is truly inspirational.
It was the best gamble I’ve ever made and I look forward to working with the university and the community to keep Merced’s momentum going. I’m proud to be a resident of Merced and raise my children here.
What do you want people to know most about you?
In my free time, I pursue my passions for making wood-fired pizzas, all things Italian, and woodworking. I also enjoy local history, particularly pertaining to early railroads and the Sierra logging operations. But, like most parents with young children, much of my life currently revolves around the activities of my son Owen, 5, and daughter Fiorella, 3.
What do you like most about living here?
The best part of living in the Central Valley is the proximity to all the best parts of California, especially the high sierras. My wife, Tracy, and I got engaged on a portion of the Pacific Crest Trail and we’ve been hiking and backpacking the Sierras for most of our lives. For me, there is no form of serenity greater than leaving the technology and crowds behind and spending a weekend off the grid.
Why is community involvement important?
The rewards of community involvement are so tangible. As an academic researcher in the life sciences, often the projects I participate in are difficult to explain and have little instant gratification or practical impact. Yet, their importance for advancing human knowledge and building scientific foundations is immeasurable. Conversely, with community involvement I can reap immediate rewards when I spark a child’s interest in science, organize a community-building event, or broaden the cultural experiences of our Merced neighbors.
