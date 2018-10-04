Merced Sun-Star 2018 20 under 40: Jason Hedden

Age: 36
Occupation: Police Commander
Favorite quote or saying, why?
My favorite saying is, “Leave people better than you found them.”
In law enforcement, we have a unique opportunity to make a difference in people’s lives. In most cases, people don’t call us on their best day. Rather, we encounter them on their worst day. A little caring and understanding go a long way.
Community or professional highlights:
- Graduate of the 272nd Session of the FBI National Academy
- Prop 47 Advisory Committee, Merced County
- FAA Part 107 Remote Pilot, Law Enforcement Drone Coordinator
- Shop with a Cop program volunteer/co-organizer
- Member of International Association of Chiefs of Police
- Member of FBI National Academy Associates, Inc.
- California Peace Officer Standards and Training, Advanced, Supervisory and Management certificates
Your life changed when?
The most life-changing experience for me was becoming a father. The best part of my day is that moment I walk in the door and my boys filled with excitement yell out, “daddy” as they run over to give me a hug. My wife, Casey, and our three children provide me with the foundation and support needed for a career in law enforcement.
What do you want people to know most about you?
People see an officer in uniform and have an idea of what the person is like based on past interactions with law enforcement. I want people to think of police officers as people first and as law enforcement officers second. We are like everyone else and law enforcement is what we do for a living. I encourage our residents to come out and meet the officers in our community. Events like Coffee with a Cop provide an opportunity for law enforcement and the community to talk about issues and build relationships.
The men and women I work with are here to serve our community and we love what we do.
What do you like most about living here?
I love the people here. I have worked in Merced County for nearly 15 years and the people are wonderful. I have been blessed with the opportunity to work with great people who truly care about their community.
Why is community involvement important?
Community engagement and involvement is critical. As a community, we take ownership and work collectively to make a difference in the lives of our youth and create a better place to work and live. I encourage everyone to volunteer in your community and help make a difference.
