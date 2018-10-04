Merced Sun-Star 2018 20 under 40: Alex McCabe

Age: 36
Occupation: Business owner
Favorite quote or saying, why?
“E pluribus unum”
In English it means from “many comes one.” The city of Livingston is a diverse city with people of many faiths, races, and cultures just like the United States of America. We may come from many different backgrounds but to together we are one people. Together we are stronger.
Community or professional highlights:
- Moved to Merced County after graduating from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo with a degree in Agriculture Science, concentrations in agriculture business and poultry management.
- Worked at the Merced County Assessor’s office for four years before starting a successful real estate investment business where he employed over 30 people. Alex is serving his second term on the Livingston City Council. Alex is passionate about agriculture and immigrant rights. He co-authored the only successful Sanctuary City ordinance in the Central Valley and continues to create a level playing field for all residents of Livingston. Alex is the first chairman of the Merced County Association of governments representing the city of Livingston. Alex serves currently on two water boards the Merced Integrated Regional Water Management Authority and Merced Groundwater Sustainability Plan Stakeholder Committee.
- A member of the Latino Caucus and participant of the Water Education for Latino leaders Fellowship. He served 10 years on the Merced County Mosquito Abatement District. He also served as the president of the Livingston Chamber of Commerce.
- As a member of Chamber of Commerce, he created a successful business incubator creating seven full-time jobs in Livingston and started the Livingston Sweet Potato festival with the city of Livingston which is now running strong in its sixth year. Alex started a gang transition program in Livingston which he continues to this day offering mentoring and support to gang members and at risk young men. Alex served three years on the Livingston Fourth of July committee and credits that event for his decision to raise his son Conrad in Livingston.
- Received the Merced County Volunteer of the year award for his work with Livingston FFA poultry team. Alex McCabe is a Knight of Columbus. In his spare time he enjoys working with his son Conrad with his 4-H show chicken project and gardening.
Your life changed when?
My son was born. At that time I had to become a man he and myself could be proud of. To build a strong life for us and those around us.
What do you want people to know most about you?
That I love my city with a passion! I love our strong cultures that make Livingston an amazing place to live.
What do you like most about living here?
The chance to live my version and see others live their version of the American Dream everyday. Being a city of immigrants we get to witness where those dreams start. Beyond that I like being in the center of the state so we have so many entertainment and travel options so close yet still have a reasonable cost of living.
Why is community involvement important?
It’s important for us to show and express love to others when ever we can. Community involvement is how we build stronger communities and help all rise together! It’s how we show each other love for our neighbors and community.
