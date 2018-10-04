Merced Sun-Star 2018 20 under 40: Katie Bass

Age: 31
Occupation: Pharmacist in Charge and CEO of San Joaquin Drug
Favorite quote or saying, why?
“Only I can change my life. No one can do it for me.” – Carol Burnett
This quote embodies my general philosophy on life. This philosophy makes me take responsibility for my life when things are good or bad. It emboldens me to act when life is not going as planned and put myself back on the course I see fit. It is easy to play the victim of circumstance, but when I re-frame my mindset to be an active participant in my life I find that I am much happier.
Community or professional highlights:
I graduated with my Doctorate in Pharmacy from UH Hilo Daniel K. Inouye College of Pharmacy in 2014.
I became Pharmacist in Charge and CEO of San Joaquin Drug shortly after. I continued many of the important services started at San Joaquin Drug, such as the annual health fair and free delivery to the surrounding communities. I also implemented some new services at San Joaquin Drug to increase our value to the patients.
I am a member of the National Community Pharmacist’s Association and the Central Valley Pharmacist’s Association. I am currently a member of California Pharmacist’s Association Leadership Development Institute, where I am working on a project to help combat the opioid epidemic. I am also pursuing taking full ownership of San Joaquin Drug pharmacy and opening a second location in the near future.
Your life changed when?
It’s hard to pinpoint an exact moment that changed my life, but I think the overall experience of running a pharmacy has made me grow and change significantly.
I have faced a lot since I began managing the pharmacy. I have experienced government audits, robberies, and break-ins on top of the day-to-day struggles of running a business. I have experienced four break-ins and one armed-robbery since starting as a pharmacist.
The overall knowledge and responsibility I have gained in a short time are incomparable to any other point in my life. I am forever grateful for the challenges I have faced, and I look forward to any future challenges. After all, you cannot grow without change.
What do you want people to know most about you?
That I work hard to maintain a balanced life and that I don’t achieve this without help. My career and education have always been important to me and I spend much of my time dedicated to this.
I really enjoy traveling and make sure to go out of town at least once a month. I feel very blessed that I am surrounded by such a strong support network that allows me to pursue everything I want to do. My husband, Jeff Meyer, continually gives me his support and somehow manages to meet all of my high expectations.
I want people to know that pursuing your goals and helping others is important, but so is taking time for yourself. The best way to do this is to surround yourself with a great support network and to be appreciative of them.
What do you like most about living here?
I have spent the majority of my life in the Central Valley and there is a lot to appreciate. The people I cherish most have come from and live in the Central Valley. I have made some of my best friends and even met my husband here. I also see so much potential in the Central Valley and in Merced County. I am constantly inspired by those working so hard to make the area a better place and tackle the issues facing our community head-on.
The Central Valley has given me opportunities to buy a home and own a business, which is not something that can be easily done in many parts of California.
Why is community involvement important?
My parents, Mike and Mary Bass, raised me to understand the importance of community.
At a very young age, they enrolled me in activities that promoted community service. When I was a child, I was a Girl Scout and volunteered at retirement homes. My parents made me understand the value of giving back to the community both with my time and with monetary contributions.
Community charity is at the forefront of San Joaquin Drug’s mission. Through San Joaquin Drug, we sponsor local schools, sports teams, academic and recreational clubs and countless other organizations. We are also a big believer in small and local business.
I am most proud of these community endeavors because of the personal happiness and satisfaction I feel when I have the opportunity to participate.
