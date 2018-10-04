Merced Sun-Star 2018 20 under 40: Luis Enrique Flores

Age: 34
Occupation: Senior Research Analyst at Merced College, vice president of the Livingston Union School District (LUSD)
Favorite quote or saying, why?
A quote I refer to more often and recently is Hafiz’s “Fear is the cheapest room in the house.”
Now that I am becoming more comfortable in my own (leadership and personal) skin, I have learned to accept that in order to make sustainable and progressive changes, especially in the Central Valley, one must adopt a bold framework to make bold decisions fearlessly. I am learning not to lean on my own fear, and its paralysis, and work towards dismantling it.
Community or professional highlights
I have had the opportunity and privilege to be selected for various leadership development programs where I have met amazing people and have developed lifelong relationships. I am proud of the work I have done in Livingston, from allowing farming to be permitted within the city limits while I served on the Planning Commission to passing a “Safe Havens” resolution in Livingston (the first in Merced County) while serving on the School Board.
Being nominated and selected as emerging community “20 under 40” leader in Merced County is also very cool (and humbling)!
Your life changed when?
Well, my and my family’s life changed when we immigrated to Livingston from Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico. My life further changed when I began my studies at UC Berkeley and, later, at the University of Pennsylvania. Going to school where the student population alone was greater than Livingston population was such an eye-opening experience.
There was something special and magical happening to which I was contributing and witnessing. I met and learned from so many people in and outside of the classroom, working to promote higher education to underrepresented folks and calling for systematic, equity-centered changes in and outside the campus communities. It was my time being a student where I first gained the skills and tools needed to make (long-lasting) change, which I still apply today. I am grateful for those experiences and for being allowed to be in those spaces.
What do you want people to know most about you?
I would like folks to know that I am more than just a data/research person. Additionally, I would like folks to know that I do not take myself too seriously and I take the work that I do- whether in Livingston and the greater Central Valley or Merced College- seriously.
On a slightly more personal note, I am a big fan of cinema and music, specifically from Mexico and Chile, and always looking to add to my soundtrack and playlists. So, let’s exchange notes!
What do you like most about living here?
The Central Valley is like a warm pillow. Or better yet, it’s like a warm tortilla.
My family and friends are here, my roots are here, my home is here. The richness of people and the beauty of the open and agricultural spaces are what make the Central Valley one of the most unique and amazing places in the world. It’s something for which we need to celebrate and advocate to improve. I try to speak on behalf of the region’s treasures, while also acknowledging that resources and services are desperately needed and scarce.
Why is community involvement important?
In these complicated times, it is so critical to build, sustain and lean-on our communities and be surrounded by like-minded individuals. Work needs to be done in order to make our neighborhoods a better place. We have to learn how to best use the agencies and capital available to us, and our strengths, in order to affect proactive and long-lasting change, while keeping others, and being held accountable. We need to be reminded of our commitment to make the region the best place it can be. And, for those who have the privilege, vote and attend meetings to voice concerns about issues that will have implications on one’s quality of life.
