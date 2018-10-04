Merced Sun-Star 2018 20 under 40: May Moua

Age: 39
Occupation: Director of Student Programs
Favorite quote or saying, why?
The poem, “The Road Not Taken” by Robert Frost, has always reminded me that the choices I made have determined who I am today.
As a young mother, the research statistics were stacked against me. Research showed young mothers were unmotivated, disengaged, dropout of high school and are less likely to go to college. I was told multiple times to find a job to support my family and not attend college.
Regardless of what others thought I should do, I was determined to be better than another depressing statistic. I attended college while raising a family and earning a living. Today, I am proud to say that I have a beautiful family of 6 children, earned a doctorate degree, and am making a difference in the community. I did all of this by taking the road “less traveled by, and that has made all the difference.”
Community or professional highlights:
- Southeast Asian American Professionals Association Board of Directors – Merced and Stanislaus Counties
- Southeast Asian Vision for Education Board of Directors – Merced and Stanislaus Counties
- Hmong American Partnership Board of Directors – US National Organization
- Hmong Women’s Initiative
- Merced County Advisory Board on Alcohol and Drug Problems
- Merced County Youth Alcohol and Drug Prevention Committee
- Merced College Business Resource Center Advisory Committee
- Fresno Pacific Liberal Studies and Early Education Program Advisory Board
Your life changed when?
My life changed when I became a mother and made the decision to attend college. I was motivated to provide a better future for my children and the community I live in.
What do you want people to know most about you?
I have a passion for inspiring the success of others. I believe anyone can achieve what they set their minds and hearts to. To be successful takes a lot of motivation, perseverance, and help from others.
What do you like most about living here?
I have lived in Merced for over 24 years. I like the small town feeling, even though we are growing with the UC campus. What I love most about Merced County is that it is made up of a diverse mix of people with their own rich cultures.
Why is community involvement important?
Merced County has a large population of minorities with differing needs for resources and services. As a fellow minority community member, I want to support the community in developing programs and services that are culturally responsive and effective in meeting the needs of our community. Through my community involvement activities, I hope to be the voice, inspiration, and advocate for a better community for all.
Comments