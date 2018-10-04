May Moua
Merced Sun-Star 2018 20 under 40: May Moua

October 04, 2018 04:00 AM

Age: 39

Occupation: Director of Student Programs

Favorite quote or saying, why?

The poem, “The Road Not Taken” by Robert Frost, has always reminded me that the choices I made have determined who I am today.

As a young mother, the research statistics were stacked against me. Research showed young mothers were unmotivated, disengaged, dropout of high school and are less likely to go to college. I was told multiple times to find a job to support my family and not attend college.

Regardless of what others thought I should do, I was determined to be better than another depressing statistic. I attended college while raising a family and earning a living. Today, I am proud to say that I have a beautiful family of 6 children, earned a doctorate degree, and am making a difference in the community. I did all of this by taking the road “less traveled by, and that has made all the difference.”

Community or professional highlights:

  • Southeast Asian American Professionals Association Board of Directors – Merced and Stanislaus Counties
  • Southeast Asian Vision for Education Board of Directors – Merced and Stanislaus Counties
  • Hmong American Partnership Board of Directors – US National Organization
  • Hmong Women’s Initiative
  • Merced County Advisory Board on Alcohol and Drug Problems
  • Merced County Youth Alcohol and Drug Prevention Committee
  • Merced College Business Resource Center Advisory Committee
  • Fresno Pacific Liberal Studies and Early Education Program Advisory Board

Your life changed when?

My life changed when I became a mother and made the decision to attend college. I was motivated to provide a better future for my children and the community I live in.

What do you want people to know most about you?

I have a passion for inspiring the success of others. I believe anyone can achieve what they set their minds and hearts to. To be successful takes a lot of motivation, perseverance, and help from others.

What do you like most about living here?

I have lived in Merced for over 24 years. I like the small town feeling, even though we are growing with the UC campus. What I love most about Merced County is that it is made up of a diverse mix of people with their own rich cultures.

Why is community involvement important?

Merced County has a large population of minorities with differing needs for resources and services. As a fellow minority community member, I want to support the community in developing programs and services that are culturally responsive and effective in meeting the needs of our community. Through my community involvement activities, I hope to be the voice, inspiration, and advocate for a better community for all.

