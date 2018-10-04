Merced Sun-Star 2018 20 under 40: Mike Murphy

Age: 39
Occupation: Mayor of Merced/Attorney
Favorite quote or saying, why?
“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.” – Margaret Mead
Community or professional highlights:
It has been an honor to serve as mayor for the last 2 years. I can’t think of anything else that I would rather be doing right now.
Your life changed when?
My life forever changed for the better when I met my wife, Heather, 17 years ago. I married up!
What do you want people to know most about you?
My family is really important to me. The best moments in my life are ones that I have shared with family.
What do you like most about living here?
Our community has a lot of wonderful assets, including beautiful bike paths, rich soil, arts venues, and higher education opportunities, but the best part of Merced is its people.
Why is community involvement important?
Merced is a “City on the Rise” because of the involvement of so many caring and committed residents. Be the change that you want to see in your community.
Comments