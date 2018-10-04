Merced Sun-Star 2018 20 under 40: Ray Reyna Jr.

Age: 39
Occupation: Police Commander, City of Los Banos Police Department
Favorite quote or saying, why?
“John 3:16” – Simply said, this is our greatest gift.
Community or professional highlights:
- Hired with the City of Los Banos in 1999
- Promoted to rank of Sergeant in 2007
- Promoted to rank of Commander in 2010
Your life changed when?
In 2009 when I was married to my wonderful wife and ultimately blessed with a beautiful family.
What do you want people to know most about you?
I am fortunate to be a second generation LBPD officer, after my father who served our community for 31 years. I get to work with an amazing group of men and women who devote their lives to keeping our community safe and preserving our values.
What do you like most about living here?
I get to serve a great community where most of my friends and family live.
Why is community involvement important?
It gives everyone an opportunity to invest back into their community, to share their talents with others, and better our small town home.
Comments