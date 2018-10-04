Merced Sun-Star 2018 20 under 40: Sara Sandrik Goins

Age: 39
Occupation: Merced City School District Public Information Officer/District Development Officer
Favorite quote or saying, why?
“Bloom where you are planted.”
This is something my mother used to say because we moved a lot when I was growing up. I really took her words to heart, and they’ve helped me to embrace all of the wonderful people and unique experiences in every place that I’ve lived. That includes Merced, where I’ve enjoyed being “planted” for more than 12 years now. I’m thankful for the relationships I’ve had an opportunity to build, the stories I’ve been able to share, and the support I’ve received in this community. This is a great place to put down roots, and I hope I can help others bloom here as well.
Community or professional highlights:
I’ve been fortunate to receive some special awards and recognition during my years as a broadcast journalist and in my new role with the Merced City School District. Winning an Emmy Award in 2016 was very exciting, and I was recently named the Emerging Communicator of the Year by the California School Public Relations Association.
I’m also honored to be a part of this 20 Under 40 class alongside so many outstanding individuals, but some of my most memorable moments have been times when I was able to touch the lives of others in a meaningful way.
As a reporter, I often met people who had experienced tragedies, and nothing meant more to me than hearing from them that my story helped in some way. Whether it was the donations that poured in to support them, or feeling that a lost loved one was properly honored, those are the experiences that touched my heart the most.
I do want to give a special recognition to my photographer for all those years, Alex Ruiz, who was my partner in covering those stories and doing so with compassion.
Now as a public information officer, I love hearing from students and staff who feel special or appreciated because they received great feedback after their accomplishments were featured in the media. I’m so happy that our community is getting a chance to see more of the amazing work that’s happening in the Merced City School District, and the handmade ‘thank you’ cards I’ve received from students are more precious than any award.
Your life changed when?
My life changed when I went on my first date with Jason Goins in 2009. We have been together ever since, and we got married in 2012. I don’t want to embarrass him too much, but he is the most amazing man I’ve ever met. He is truly one of the “good guys” in this world. He fills my life with laughter and adventure, and I’m thankful every day for his love and support.
What do you want people to know most about you?
I believe in treating others with kindness and compassion, and I love being able to brighten someone’s day. My favorite stories to cover during my years as a reporter were the uplifting, inspirational, and heartwarming ones. That’s why I love my job now with MCSD. We have so many bright, creative, and caring students and staff members, and it’s a joy for me to share their stories with our community.
What do you like most about living here?
I love the size of Merced and the many residents who I’m fortunate to call friends. I like that we’re small enough to have a close knit community where people feel connected to one another and come together for important causes, and it’s nice that we don’t have the terrible traffic or sky high housing prices that plague many larger California cities. On the other hand, we’re big enough to have a college, a university, and a nice variety of shops and restaurants. Of course, the location is also amazing with the coast and the mountains on either side of us, but the best part is the caring community.
Why is community involvement important?
Community involvement is important because we can achieve much more together than on our own. It’s a way to touch the lives of those in need and build a brighter future for our children. I’m thankful for all of the incredible individuals and organizations in our community who are dedicated to helping others, and I’m honored to have the opportunity to support them. Merced is our home, and it’s up to use to make it the best it can be.
