Merced Sun-Star 2018 20 under 40: Sarah Hopkins-Chery

Age: 35
Occupation: Head women’s basketball coach
Favorite quote or saying, why?
Be humble. Be hungry. And always be the hardest worker in the room.
Community or professional highlights:
- 2 NAIA II National tournament appearances.
- 2 California Pacific Tournament Championships
- Cal Pac Coach of the Year 2016
- 3 NAIA All Americans
- 1 Cal Pac Player of the Year
- 1 Cal Pac Freshman of the Year
- 2 Cal Pac Defenders of the Year
- 13 All-Conference Team Members
- 27-9 Cal Pac conference games record.
- UC Merced SAAC Bobcat Spirit Award Winners last 2 years.
- 12 Years volunteering with NativeVision
- 2014 “Catch the Spirit” Award winner
- 2013 Park University Promising Young Professional Award
Your life changed when?
My P.E. teacher told me to go to the older girls Essex (equivalent of state here) basketball try outs for experience instead of going to netball. Little did we know this would be the start of my basketball journey as I was actually selected for the team. This fueled my passion for the game further, as well as extensive hours working on my game. Sun, rain or snow, if I wasn’t in the gym I was outside shooting on my hoop. It also started my path of many firsts personally, at my secondary school and club. Basketball provided me with the opportunity to compete, grow and see the world, it is why I am here.
What do you want people to know most about you?
I’m extremely grateful for my family (mum, dad and husband especially) and friends who have always supported me through the years. Time and time again they have accepted the sacrifices I have made for basketball as a player and coach. I’ve been blessed with amazing coaches, mentors and players.
Some people complain about hard work, I don’t get that! I believe in pursuing your passion and choosing a career you love. If you enjoy what you do, no matter how hard you work it will never feel like you are ‘just working or doing a job,’ you’re doing what you love. I am living my dream and I love every minute of it!
What do you like most about living here?
After living in the Midwest for 10 years, I have to say the weather!
I grew up on a small farm in England and enjoy the rural elements of Merced. I like that we can travel a couple of hours and be in any kind of terrain/environment. This is an exciting time to be in Merced and at UC Merced with the continued development and growth on campus and within our community. I’m blessed to work with some amazing people, who truly support our student-athletes throughout their academic and athletic journeys at UC Merced. The student-athletes are who it is truly about, they are out future. There are a lot of great people here who continually raise the bar and help make our best, better.
Why is community involvement important?
Community involvement is important as it provides us an opportunity to serve, to connect and to celebrate our communities. We share our passions and experiences, we give back and impact our surroundings, our people and build meaningful relationships. You never know whose life you might impact.
Comments