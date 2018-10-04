Merced Sun-Star 2018 20 under 40: Stacie Dabbs

Age: 38
Occupation: Executive Director, Merced County Association of Governments
Favorite quote or saying, why?
“If you want to change the world, go home and love your family.” – Mother Teresa
It is so easy to get overwhelmed when you think about how to make a positive impact in the world. But the most immediate and accessible path is to start at home. Love and empower your children. Give them the support and tools they need to be successful in school while helping them develop an understanding of community. Instill in them the desire to be part of something much bigger than themselves. Be a daily example for them on how to be kind and compassionate towards others in hopes that they will grow up to embrace community and want to make a positive impact in their own way. If you do that, then you multiply your ability to positively impact the world by a second generation.
Community or professional highlights:
My career began as an intern in former Congressman Cal Dooley’s office in Washington DC as part of the Leon Panetta Public Policy Institute’s Congressional Fellows Program. This opportunity was a game changer for a kid from Firebaugh.
At 22, it planted the seed that in the years to come would sprout a career. That position transitioned to joining Congressman Dennis Cardoza’s staff in 2004 where working as a constituent services representative provided the opportunity to serve the local community in unique ways. Among the most memorable highlights were helping immigrant families unite, and working with the local community resource teams to help Hmong refugees and displaced families who came to Merced after Hurricane Katrina. These experiences helped me understand what it truly means to be part of a community – and more specifically, this community.
In 2009, I joined Fresno State’s Office of Community and Economic Development where we attempted to take on some of the Valley’s most difficult realities, trying to bring regional partnerships together to develop and implement regional solutions. Some of the most rewarding work at Fresno State included administering the California Partnership for the San Joaquin Valley and leading the implementation of Smart Valley Places – a valleywide effort to incorporate small growth principles into 22 valley cities (including Merced) and to help develop relationships between city staff and community advocate organizations. I also helped establish the San Joaquin Valley Housing Collaborative – a nonprofit organization working to address affordable housing issues in the valley.
At MCAG, I am proud of the work we are doing to be good stewards of public funds in providing countywide transit and waste disposal services. However, if I had to choose one highlight in my four years with the agency it is the passage and implementation of Measure V – Merced County’s half-cent transportation sales tax program.
Your life changed when?
There were two moments when my life changed. The first was less of an exact date and more of a growing realization that your opportunities in life are not limited by who you are or where you come from. While you might start off life with a few more obstacles that others, it doesn’t mean you have to be a product of your environment. You own your path and it will reflect the decisions you make a long the way.
The second was when I became a mother. No other moment in my life has been more impactful in helping me understand that life is so much bigger than just a single lifetime. It isn’t just about me – it is about us. We have a greater responsibility as individuals beyond just what we accomplish personally. We are growing the next generation of people who will make decisions and help shape the future – and it all starts at home.
What do you want people to know most about you?
I am a woman of faith and family who is grateful for the relationships that I have developed over the years that have provided me with the opportunities to arrive at where I am today – personally and professionally. I feel so fortunate to be part of this community and want to help others realize opportunities to advance themselves along their own path in life.
What do you like most about living here?
We moved to Merced four years ago for an opportunity at MCAG, but we were also at a point in our lives that we were looking for a place to raise our family. We didn’t just want a “sense of community,” we wanted a community to be part of and make our home. At the office, at our church, at our daughter’s school, in our neighborhood- we have found a strong community of amazing people who take pride in their city. And that is what we love most about being here. #WeAreMerced
Why is community involvement important?
None of us live in an isolated bubble. Our existence and how we live our lives within our community have an impact – positively or negatively. Choosing to be involved enriches the community fabric by contributing your unique influences towards the greater good. A community should reflect the opinions, experiences and talents of the diverse individuals who live within it and that is achieved through broad community involvement.
