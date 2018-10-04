Merced Sun-Star 2018 20 under 40: Steven Lerer

Age: 35
Occupation: Associate Director, Office of Leadership, Service and Career at UC Merced
Favorite quote or saying, why?
“To give anything less than your best is to sacrifice the gift.” – Steve Prefontaine (long-distance runner, Olympian)
This quote speaks to how I try to live my life everyday as a husband and father, in my career, in my community, and as a triathlete. You are wasting the gift of this life if you are not giving your all in everything you do.
Community or professional highlights:
I served this past year as the vice-chair of the Merced Bicycle Commission and let the sub-committee that proposed a revision to the Merced bicycle code eliminating the annual fee and modernizing the process. The new code was passed by the City Council in August. I am a proud member of Leadership Merced Class 33 and loved learning about the different parts of the city and how I can contribute as an engaged citizen.
I have also served in numerous positions in, NASPA, my national professional association and currently hold the role of an area award chair for our national award program. I am also a Certified Gallup CliftonStrengths Coach with additional training in the Gallup Builder Profile 10 assessment.
Finally, I am beginning my fourth year as a PHD student at Colorado State University and just reached the candidacy status, a significant milestone in that journey.
Your life changed when?
When I met my wife, Virginia Lerer, and when my first child, Samantha Beth Lerer, was born.
What do you want people to know most about you?
I completed a full 140.6 Ironman race in 2015. It took 14 hours but I did it!
What do you like most about living here?
I love that I can go for four-hour bike rides in the country and hit only one stoplight.
Why is community involvement important?
Local community involvement is critical in improving the community for all of us. If we do not get involved in making Merced a better place to live, who will?
Comments