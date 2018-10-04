Merced Sun-Star 2018 20 under 40: Zachery David Ramos

Age: 19
Occupation: Recreation Leader for the City of Modesto, President of the Traveling Library and Youth Leader for the Friends of the Gustine Library
Favorite quote or saying, why?
“Leave your handprint, your mark, a legacy for future generations to learn and grow from so that they may continue to make a difference from seeing the one that you had made in your community.”
I created (this saying) myself and have used many times to help inspire others to step up and make a difference in their community.
Community or professional highlights:
I lead two relief aid efforts in 2017 to send clothing, food and financial aid to those affected by the hurricane in Texas as well as the fire survivors in California by getting members of the community together to collect goods to send. Another one would be when I created the Annual Thanksgiving Dinner at the local retirement community at Green Acres in Gustine. I also created the Take Back Our Parks Annotive which gets members of our community active in keeping our parks clean and safe for the youth of Gustine.
Creating the Traveling Library which I have used to help spread literacy throughout my town and county which earned me the Daily Point of Light Award from President George Bush, the Golden Presidential Medal for Volunteer Service from President Donald Trump and the Congressional Bronze Medal. I have also made a name for myself in California as running for mayor of my hometown and as the youngest Portuguese American Politician in United States History. Running for office has helped me gain many incredible colleagues like having the support of former California Superintendent of Public Instructions Delaine Eastin and the California Portuguese American Coalition but the thing that I am most proud of that by running for office has done is how many young adults and children I have inspired to reach for their dreams.
Your life changed when?
My life changed when I had a brother. It is because of him that every day I work hard and stay dedicated to helping as many people as I can to make him proud of his big brother.
What do you want people to know most about you?
I want people to know that I am a hardworking man who is dedicated to helping his town be its best for the people that live in it.
What do you like most about living here?
What I love the most about living here is how warm and welcoming my town is. I love how no matter where you go in town everyone knows your name and welcomes you with a smile and a friendly hello which you can’t find anywhere else.
Why is community involvement important?
Community involvement is important because not only does it get people active but it also helps them give back to their town that has helped them become who they are. Getting involved in your town not only helps keep the streets clean & local wildlife safe but it also helps you learn about your town and what it really means to you. You get to meet so many incredible people when you get active in your community like getting to meet with local business owners and hear how they get involved in helping others as well as being apart of events that you would never have known about if it wasn’t for how active you became in your town. It is thanks to all of my community involvement in Gustine and Merced County that I became the hard working man I am today.
Comments