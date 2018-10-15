Merced County Coroner looking for family of deceased man

The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Bureau is asking for help locating the relatives of man who died recently, according to a news release.
Authorities say Merced County Coroner’s Office staff have searched numerous personal records but have been unsuccessful finding relatives of 67-year-old Andy Wayne Miller.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, locating immediate family members is necessary in order for the Coroner’s office to release the body and allow the person to have a proper burial.
The Merced County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone with information about Miller, to please contact the Coroner’s Office at 209-385-7369.
