Two gang members arrested with firearms in Planada

The Merced Police Department’s Gang Violence Suppression Unit arrested two suspected gang members Salvador Estrada and Jorge Estrada on weapons charges and gang enhancements on Thursday evening in Planada.
After developing information that gang members living on the 9100 block of Latham Road in Planada had firearms, the police responded. When they contacted Salvador Estrada, he threw a sock behind him, according to authorities. Officers found a loaded revolver in the sock.
Officers then contacted Jorge Estrada at the home and searched his bedroom. The search revealed a stolen handgun.
Merced Police are asking for anyone with information on this crime to contact the Gang Violence Suppression Unit Sgt. Rodriguez at (209) 385-4710 or GVSU@cityofmerced.org. Information can also be submitted through the Merced Police Department Tipster line at (209) 385-4725. The public can send information via anonymous text messages at “TIP411” (847411 and include the word “Comvip) as the keyword in the text message.
